IUML seeks probe after removing Kerala ADGP Ajit Kumar

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MLA, has demanded that the investigation against Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M.R. Ajit Kumar should be held after removing him from the post.

“The Chief Minister cannot find a solution to this issue by holding a press conference. He should investigate after removing the accused ADGP from his post,” the IUML leader said here on Saturday.

He said that it should be investigated if the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lok Sabha election victory from Thrissur constituency was a result of spoiling Thrissur Pooram. “Even the candidates who contested in Thrissur have raised such a suspicion. A former minister too raised it,” he said, adding that the Chief Minister had not given a satisfactory reply to those allegations.

Alleging that an accused ADGP was investigating the case against him, Mr. Kunhalikutty demanded an impartial investigation into the charges. “For that, ADGP Ajit Kumar should be removed from his position,” he said.

Mr. Kunhalikutty said that the Chief Minister’s explanation about the memorandum in connection with the Wayanad disaster was not satisfactory. “The government should not have released a document that raises doubts.”

He said the police in the State were facing unprecedented allegations and accusations. “We had raised this issue from the time of Tanur police custody death. We had said this much before the ruling front MLA (P.V. Anvar) spoke against the police. There is no point in trying to whitewash the police. There should be an investigation. The United Democratic Front and the IUML will continue their protests,” he said.

