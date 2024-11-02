IUML seeks Kerala govt.’s intervention to resolve Munambam land issue

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty has demanded that the State government intervene to resolve the Munambam land issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

He told the media in Malappuram on Saturday (November 2) that any delay in doing so would only help communal groups rake up divisive feelings by targeting certain communities. “The residents are not guilty in any way. There are some technical glitches that happened during V.S. Achuthanandan’s tenure as Chief Minister. The State government should take the initiative to resolve it,” the IUML leader said. The general opinion during a meeting of Muslim organisations convened by IUML State president Panakkad Sadikali Shihab Thangal at Kozhikode on Friday (November 1) was that the government should initiate steps for an out-of-court settlement, Mr. Kunhalikutty said.

The IUML leader’s remarks come against the backdrop of a section of the Christian population expressing discontent over the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front’s opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced by the BJP-led Centre. The two fronts recently unanimously passed a resolution in the State Assembly objecting to the Bill that proposed changes in the existing Waqf law. The Church has come out in support of the Bill, claiming that many properties belonging to Christian families for generations in the villages of Cherai and Munambam in Ernakulam district have been unlawfully claimed by the Waqf Board using provisions of the existing Act.

In Cherai and Munambam villages, the residents have launched protests alleging that the Waqf Board was unlawfully laying claim to their land and properties though they have registered deeds and land tax payment receipts. According to the residents, their land was given to Farook College in Kozhikode in 1950 for educational purposes. They say it was not Waqf land and that they paid for the land to the college management. A case related to the dispute is pending in the Kerala High Court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.