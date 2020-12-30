IUML secures president’s post

KASARAGOD

30 December 2020

The Indian Union Muslim League has secured the post of president in the Manjeswaram block with the support of the SDPI. Shamina of the IUML and Ashwini of the BJP were in the fray for the post. With the support of a single member of the SDPI, Ms.Shamina got seven votes, while Ashwini had to content with six votes.

The 15-member governing council has six members each from the BJP and the Muslim League, two from the CPI(M) and one from the SDPI.

