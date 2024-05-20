IUML-Samastha relations strain further as top party leaders stay away from Suprabhatham launch function in Dubai

The relations between the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama have strained further with the former boycotting the launching of the Suprabhatham newspaper held in Dubai on Saturday.

Suprabhatham is the mouthpiece of the Samastha, the largest body of Islamic clergy in the State.

Not only did top IUML leaders like national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty and State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal stay away from the function, they successfully persuaded Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala and V.D. Satheesan not to attend. But Congress leader K. Muraleedharan acknowledged the Samastha invite.

IUML role

Although Mr. Kunhalikutty and Mr. Thangal said that they could not attend the Samastha function because of an IUML State-level review meeting, party sources said their boycott was a predetermined one, so too was their role in the non-participation of Mr. Chennithala and Mr. Satheesan.

Although leaders of both the IUML and the Samastha attempted to play down the absence of Mr. Kunhalikutty and Mr. Thangal as well as some leaders of the Kerala Muslim Cultural Committee (KMCC), the overseas wing of the IUML, both tacitly agree that they were drifting away from each other.

Matter of supremacy

A large section within the Samastha are of the opinion that the IUML State president should never be allowed to supersede the Samastha president. They insist that when Samastha president Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal is there, Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal should never get the prime focus.

An advertisement of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) that the Suprabhatham carried during the election campaign too helped strain the relations between the IUML and the Samastha.

The IUML has been of the view that the Samastha mouthpiece should not carry the LDF advertisement. But the Samastha continues to maintain that the newspaper is politically independent.

Several people, directly and indirectly, criticised the IUML for staying away from the function. Among them was Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohammed Riyas, who was a guest at the function.

IUML baiter and former Local Self-Government Minister K.T. Jaleel, in a social media post, described the boycott as a “Himalayan blunder”.

“The Samastha does not intervene in the content of the IUML mouthpiece Chandrika. But the IUML cannot offer that freedom back to the Samastha. It is the failure of the IUML in ensuring mutual respect that leads to strained relationship between them. If the IUML does not realise this, the party will suffer further,” said Mr. Jaleel.