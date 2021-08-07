IUML resorts to face-saving measures

Party defers action against Mueenali, suspends Rafi for misbehaviour

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has adopted face-saving measures by deferring action against party State president Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal’s son Syed Mueenali Shihab, who had accused party general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty of trapping his father in a money-laundering case.

A high-power committee meeting of the IUML held here on Saturday afternoon entrusted party Malappuram district president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal to talk to Mr. Hyderali Thangal and arrive at an “appropriate decision” about Mr. Mueenali’s actions.

Mr. Hyderali Thangal has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

However, the meeting decided to suspend party worker Rafi Puthiyapuam for disrupting a press conference held at League House, Kozhikode, and misbehaving with Mr. Mueenali during the press meeting.

The Syed Shihab family of Panakkad too held a meeting on Saturday morning and evaluated the “embarrassing situation” brought about by Mr. Mueenali’s allegations.

“We found that Mr. Mueenali violated the family tradition by resorting to such a personal allegation. We convinced him of the mistake he committed. It is a family matter. Our family does not have the tradition of every member talking about family matters. Our tradition is that the family head will speak,” said Mr. Sadikali Thangal, briefing the media after the high-power committee meeting in the evening.

Referring to some threats by former Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel that there would be more revelations if any action was taken against the Panakkad scion, Mr. Sadikali Thangal said: “Panakkad family has not entrusted anyone with its supervisory work.”

IUML working secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer said the party was not afraid of Mr. Jaleel or his threats. “The IUML does not fear Mr. Jaleel. His threats are not an issue at all,” he said.

He alleged that some sections were behaving with an agenda to destroy the IUML. Mr. Basheer said a 10-member committee formed in the wake of the elections to formulate an action plan for the party would meet soon.

Denying allegations of money laundering by using the party mouthpiece Chandrika, Mr. Basheer said that “no IUML leader is involved in money laundering.”

Mr. Sadikali Thangal presided over the meeting. Mr. Kunhalikutty, who would usually address the press after party meetings, kept quiet throughout the 15-minute briefing.