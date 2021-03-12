Kerala

IUML releases list of candidates

Following is the list of 25 Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidates for the April 6 Assembly elections. The candidates for Perambra and Punalur/Chadayamangalam will be announced later.

Kasaragod

Manjeswaram: A.K.M. Ashraf, Kasaragod: N.A. Nellikkunnu,

Kannur

Azhikode: K.M. Shaji, Koothuparamba: Pottankandi Abdulla,

Kozhikode

Kuttiyadi: Parakkal Abdulla, Kozhikode South: Noorbina Rasheed, Kunnamangalam: Dinesh Perumanna (Independent), Thiruvambady: C.P. Cheriya Mohammed, Koduvally: M.K. Muneer, Perambra: Will be announced later

Malappuram

Malappuram: P. Ubaidullah, Kondotty: T.V. Ibrahim, Vallikkunnu: P. Abdul Hameed, , Eranad: P.K. Basheer, Manjeri: U.A. Latheef, Perinthalmanna: Najeeb Kanthapuram, Mankada: Manjalamkuzhi Ali, Tanur: P.K. Firos, Tirur: Kurukkoli Moideen, Tirurangadi: K.P.A. Majeed, Kottakkal: K.K. Abid Husain Thangal, Vengara: P.K. Kunhalikutty

Thrissur

Guruvayur: K.N.A. Khader

Palakkad

Mannarkkad: N. Shamsuddin, Kongad: U.C. Raman

Ernakulam

Kalamassery: V.E. Gafoor

Kollam

Punalur/Chadayamangalam: Will be announced later

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 12, 2021 6:20:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/iuml-releases-list-of-candidates/article34053385.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY