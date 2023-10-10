IUML reiterates support for Palestine

October 10, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) reiterated here on Tuesday that Israel’s occupation of Palestine was the root cause of the tensions in West Asia.

Addressing the media after the party’s national committee meeting held here, IUML leaders expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine.

“Israel’s encroachment on the Khuds Mosque cannot be justified. Israel’s declaration of war is not merely against Palestine, but against humanity,” said the IUML.

IUML national president K.M. Kader Mohideen, State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MLA, and national working secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, said that only a political solution could bring lasting peace to Palestine.

Expressing hope that the United Nations would take an initiative to restore peace in Palestine, the IUML leaders criticized the Union government for its abrupt change of policy towards Palestine.

“All this while India stood with the Palestine community. We demand that our government continue its old policy towards Palestine,” IUML leaders said.

Mr. Thangal said that the party had completed its preparations for the Lok Sabha elections to be held next year. He said it was up to the Congress to decide whether Rahul Gandhi should contest from Wayanad for the second time. “But we will be happy if Rahul Gandhi contests from Wayanad,” he said.

The IUML postponed its November 16 conference of delegates to be held in Delhi as part of the culmination of the party’s year-long platinum jubilee celebrations. Leaders from the INDIA (Indian National Development, Inclusive Alliance) bloc and about 800 members from Kerala were to attend the Delhi meet.

Mr. Mohideen said that the meeting was postponed to December in the light of the declaration of elections in five States. Mr. Kunhalikutty said that the party office in Delhi would be inaugurated after the State elections.

