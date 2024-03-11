IUML rebel K.S. Hamza reposes faith in Ponnani’s political undercurrents

March 11, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) rebel K.S. Hamza is posing a formidable challenge to the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Ponnani. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) camp in Ponnani is upbeat. The influence Mr. Hamza wields, particularly in the traditional Muslim community in Ponnani, is a matter of concern for his IUML rival Abdussamad Samadani. Mr. Hamza spoke to The Hindu on the upcoming Lok Sabha polls .

You are facing a big election for the first time. What do you feel?

True that I am contesting a Parliament election for the first time. But I have enough experience of leading and supervising major electoral campaigns. I was parliamentary committee chairman of the UDF in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Alathur, where Ramya Haridas successfully contested. I have a clear idea as to how an election campaign should be.

You appear to be very confident. Why?

Unlike the previous elections, there are certain undercurrents here. The LDF camp in Ponnani has been exceptionally brisk, well ahead of the election fever gripping Kerala. In Malappuram district, the LDF used to occupy only one-third of the electioneering. But this time around, the LDF is way ahead of the UDF, say 60:40.

In the past, UDF candidates used to pocket the anti-Sangh Parivar votes as they were projected as the only alternative. The UDF used to get an edge in Parliament elections because of this factor. But now, the Left is a force to reckon with in the INDIA Front. It can even claim to be number two. Therefore, anti-Sangh Parivar votes will not go to the UDF.

How confident are you about the Samastha votes?

It is not just Samastha alone. I am confident of getting votes of different organisations, including both Samasthas. Even the Nair Service Society, which offers support to the UDF in some places, will support me.

Do you think E.T. Mohammed Basheer’s shift from Ponnani to Malappuram will help you?

I had made it clear that I would not contest against ET [Mr. Basheer], who is a fatherly figure to me. But Mr. Samadani’s arrival in Ponnani has eased the situation for me. He is a polyglot and a great orator. But I won’t say he is a good Parliamentarian.

As an IUML rebel, how do you face the voters in Ponnani?

I never speak about what happened in the party. What I assure them is that I will be an available Member of Parliament if elected. The people want to connect with their representative, whether it is Assembly or Lok Sabha. I will be available for them.

What promises do you make for Ponnani?

There is no point in making a voluminous or ambitious election manifesto by using an event manager or agency. It’s useless. I don’t want to give the electorate any hollow promises. I tell them that I shall be with them throughout. We shall prepare projects for Ponnani’s development after closely understanding and imbibing the wants and feelings of the people.