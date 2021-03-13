IUML protest in Koduvally, Kozhikode South

Kozhikode

13 March 2021 20:19 IST

Unhappy with the decision of the State leadership, a section of local leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has protested against the candidatures of M.K. Muneer and Noorbina Rasheed in Koduvally and Kozhikode South Assembly segments respectively for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Even before the announcement of the list of candidates, the IUML Koduvally Assembly committee has been resisting the move to shift Dr. Muneer from Kozhikode South to Koduvally.

The local leaders have been clamouring for the renomination of party district general secretary M.A. Razak, who had lost in the 2016 polls from Koduvally by a slender margin of 573 votes to Left Democratic Front (LDF)-backed Independent Karat Razak. The LDF has fielded him again.

The State leadership has decided to bring Dr. Muneer to Koduvally in a bid to wrest back its traditional seat.

Similarly, the Assembly committees and Kozhikode city units of the IUML have opposed the nomination of Ms. Rasheed in Kozhikode South. For the first time in 25 years, the IUML is fielding a woman candidate in the Assembly elections. But their feeling of resentment over her candidature is that she has been totally disconnected with the party for past 5-10 years.

Ms. Rasheed, who is also IUML's national committee member, was a council member of Kozhikode Corporation from 1995-2005.

Party sources said the discontentment would be amicably settled soon. A move to shift Ms. Rasheed to Perambra constituency was also mooted in the party circles, they said.