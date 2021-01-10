IUML plans drive against CPI(M)

MALAPPURAM

10 January 2021 20:56 IST

Aim is to expose party’s move at ‘communal polarisation’

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has decided to launch a campaign against the CPI(M) with the objective of exposing and parrying its alleged attempts to create communal polarisation in society.

The drive under the banner of the IUML district committee will include a rally to protect secularism and a house-to-house campaign. IUML district president Sayed Sadikali Shihab Thangal will lead the campaign.

A meeting of the district leadership held here on Saturday raised concern at the CPI(M) attempts to divide society on the basis of religion by injecting the “poison of communalism.” The CPI(M) is trying to destroy the communal amity that society had upheld for ages, IUML leaders said.

According to Mr. Thangal, the CPI(M) was “deliberating attempting to communalise secular minds for temporary gains. The CPI(M) action will have far-reaching consequences in the Kerala society.”

He said the current generation would have to remain witness to the destruction of Kerala’s secular fabric if the CPI(M) attempts win. He said it was the IUML’s responsibility to come forward and parry “the CPI(M)’s destructive move.”

Constituency level meetings and leadership conclaves at panchayat and municipal level will be held as part of the campaign.

IUML general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MP, inaugurated the meeting. Sayed Sadikali Shihab Thangal presided over the meeting.