IUML panel to meet next month

Kozhikode

27 November 2021 20:47 IST

To take action for poor poll performance

The working committee of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will meet next month to endorse the decisions of a high-level council of the party that has recommended action against some leaders for the poor performance in the Assembly polls.

The council which met in Kozhikode on Saturday recommended strong action in segments where serious campaign flaws and shoddy coordination at the grassroots had been reported during the run-up to the polls.

Party State general secretary P.M.A. Salam told mediapersons that the working committee would meet in Kozhikode on December 20. However, deliberations would be held with the local leadership in the areas where differences of opinion had cropped up within the party. The versions of those facing action would also be heard, he said.

The council felt that serious problems had been detected in constituencies where party candidates were routed. At some places, the campaign machinery was weakened.

Earlier, several candidates had apprised the party leadership of the faulty electioneering work. The leadership meeting examined in detail the report of the national leaders who had suggested to strengthen the party in all the districts.

Facing the Assembly elections without resolving the disputes in the three-tier local body polls had also backfired in many places, the leadership felt.

Mr. Salam attributed the defeat of the candidates of the United Democratic Front (UDF) to the communal polarisation created by the Left parties. This had led to the defeat of IUML nominees in Kalamassery, Azhikode, Kuttiyadi and Kozhikode South segments.

IUML Malappuram district president Panakkad Syed Sadiqali Shihab Thangal; P.K. Kunhalikutty, M.K. Muneer, and K.P.A. Majeed, MLAs; and E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, were present at the meeting.