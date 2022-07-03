IUML office gutted at Taliparamba in Kannur

Incident reportedly occurred at 1.30 a.m. on Sunday

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) office at Kuttikol, Taliparamba, in Kannur was allegedly set on fire and destroyed at around 1.30 a.m. on Sunday.

For the past few days, there had reportedly been a rift between the IUML and the CPI(M) over the inspection and audit report conducted by the Waqf Board at Thaliparamba Juma Masjid.

On Saturday night, a group of assailants, covering their faces, allegedly attacked the car in which the secretary of the mahal committee was travelling. After this, the league office was reportedly attacked. The Taliparamba police have started an investigation.

Meanwhile, IUML district general secretary Abdul Kareem Cheleri demanded that the accused be brought before the law.

Mr. Kareem Cheleri alleged that the miscreants broke the lock to the office, destroyed the chairs, television and other furniture before setting it on fire. “It must be suspected that such violence is part of a ploy to create insecurity and chaos in an area where there is no conflict. It is to divert attention from important political issues,” he alleged.