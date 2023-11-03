IUML objects to Sudhakaran’s remarks about Basheer

November 03, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has expressed its displeasure and angst at a caustic reference made by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran about IUML organising secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP.

Mr. Sudhakaran, while responding to Mr. Basheer’s statement that the IUML, if invited, would be happy to take part in a Palestine solidarity rally being taken out by the CPI(M) in Kozhikode on November 11, had said that “one need not start barking from now just because they want to become a dog in their next life.”

Addressing the media here on Friday, IUML State general secretary P.M.A. Salam said those holding responsible positions should behave responsibly and use words carefully. “We have repeatedly told them [to be careful]. The Congress and the United Democratic Front (UDF) leaderships should examine the circumstances in which he [Mr. Sudhakaran] used such words,” said Mr. Salam.

He said the IUML would discuss Mr. Sudhakaran’s response at a meeting to be held on Saturday. The party will also discuss whether it should attend the CPI(M) rally or not.

He hinted at the party’s keenness to attend the rally. “Mr. Basheer is a senior leader of the party. We have discussed what he said [about participating in the rally]. And we will formally announce our decision after the meeting tomorrow,” he said.

The CPI(M) said it would not invite the Congress to the November 11 rally. The Congress was apparently upset about being not invited by the CPI(M) as well as the IUML’s positive responses to the CPI(M)’s overtures to it. Mr. Sudhakaran’s reaction to Mr. Basheer’s comments had sprung out of this uneasiness.

Mr. Salam said that it was not a question of an electoral alliance or being in a front. “Everyone knows what is happening in Gaza. It is a question of humanity. The party will discuss it and reach an apt decision.”

Meanwhile, IUML leader M.K. Muneer, MLA, said that the party had neither discussed nor taken any decision about attending the CPI(M) rally. He said he was not aware of the circumstances that made Mr. Basheer say that the party would attend the rally if invited.

