IUML not a communal party, no need to discuss LDF entry now: Binoy Viswam

December 11, 2022 - Kozhikode

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has termed the present controversy over the Communist Party of India (Marxist)‘s [CPI(M)] discreet invitation to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) as an immature one.

Party national council member and Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam told the media on Sunday that there was no need to discuss the entry of the IUML into the LDF now. “We will wait and see,” he said.

The CPI leader also said that his party did not consider the IUML a communal political party though it had frequently flirted with communalism. “We don’t think that the IUML is like the Social Democratic Party of India or the Popular Front of India,” he said.

Mr. Viswam pointed out that the IUML State president had already clarified that the party was not thinking about an entry into the LDF now. The United Democratic Front (UDF) had also ruled out the possibility, he said.