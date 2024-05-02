ADVERTISEMENT

IUML, MYL protest against Transport Minister

May 02, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Muslim Youth League workers protesting against Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar in Malappuram on Thursday.

The Indian Union Muslims League (IUML) protested against Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar for his remarks about mafias controlling driving schools in Malappuram.

IUML State general secretary P.M.A. Salam said that Mr. Ganesh Kumar’s statement against Malappuram reflected his biased mind-set. “Protests against the Minister’s latest reforms took place across the State, and not in Malappuram alone. But he singles out Malappuram for the protest. That shows how wicked and biased his mind is towards this region,” said Mr. Salam.

The IUML leader said there was a huge difference between reality and acting. “One doesn’t need any special skills to brag in front of TV cameras. The Minister can do it well because of his acting skills. But the inefficiency of the Transport department has come out like never before,” he said.

He said describing the people of Malappuram as extremists was the style of the Left.

The Muslim Youth League (MYL) took out a protest against Mr. Ganesh Kumar here on Thursday. MYL State vice president Mujeeb Kaderi inaugurated the protest.

He said Left leaders had made it a habit to make anti-Malappuram statements. He said Mr. Ganesh Kumar’s statement against Malappuram reflected his frustration at being denied a free hand by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

