IUML, Muslim Jamat lash out at govt. for non-PFI revenue recovery

January 22, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Govt. action to recompense loss caused due to PFI hartal in Sept. last year; IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty calls it a deliberate attempt to falsely implicate the party workers

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Sunday lashed out at the State government and the police for mistakenly including the properties of non-Popular Front of India (PFI) members in the ongoing revenue recovery procedure.

The State government, following a High Court directive, has been on a hectic drive of recovering the assets of former PFI leaders to recompense the loss caused during a PFI hartal on September 23. Revenue recovery notices were slapped on a few non-PFI members, including an IUML local leader at Edarikode, as part of the government drive.

IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty said here on Sunday that the party MLAs would raise the matter in the Assembly.

He said that it was a deliberate attempt to falsely implicate the party workers in a case involving PFI workers and leaders. He said that the government and the police had adopted the old style of capturing anyone available to them if they could not get the real culprits.

Mr. Kunhalikutty also said he suspected that the government action was aimed at saving some persons. He said the IUML had been opposing the PFI from the frontline. “This harassment is a North Indian style one. It will not work here,” he said.

Muslim Jamat protests

The Kerala Muslim Jamat too protested against the government action. In a statement here on Sunday, Muslim Jamat leaders said that the assets of several non-PFI members, including a Muslim Jamat worker at Tirurangadi, were included in the revenue recovery list.

They said that the government should spare innocent people even when sternly dealing with those who destroyed public property.

