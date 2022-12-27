IUML leadership divided over graft charges against Jayarajan

December 27, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leadership has been divided over the stand the party ought to take towards the raging controversy within the CPI(M), following serious allegations of misuse of power and political position against Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan.

When all other parties in the Opposition have reacted to the controversy ignited by veteran CPI(M) leader P. Jayarajan by demanding a party investigation against the LDF convener for allegedly extending political cover to illegal construction of an Ayurveda resort in Kannur, IUML national general secretary P. Kunhalikutty brushed it aside as an internal matter of the CPI(M).

“The Muslim League does not have the habit of sticking its nose in the affairs of other parties. And therefore, there is no questioning of commenting about it,” said Mr. Kunhalikutty in reply to questions from reporters on Sunday.

Mr. Kunhalikutty’s ‘soft stand’ towards the CPI(M) surprised many other IUML leaders. The stand of Mr. Kunhalikutty was surprising even when other UDF leaders, including the Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan, demanded an investigation into the allegations of benami investment in the posh Ayurveda hill-top resort in Kannur.

Although several IUML leaders refused to go on record against Mr. Kunhalikutty, former State general secretary K.P.A. Majeed was sharp in his reaction to the CPI(M) controversy. Demanding that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan respond to the allegations against E.P. Jayarajan, Mr. Majeed said Mr. Jayarajan and his son had flouted all norms in the construction of the Ayurveda resort at Morazha, Kannur.

He said even the CPI(M) affiliate Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP), which opposed the levelling of hills for the Ayurveda resort, had been silenced and driven away. “The CPI(M) had silenced all opposition to the illegal construction of the resort within the Anthur municipality. Speak up, Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan against this gross violation,” said Mr. Majeed.

IUML leader K.M. Shaji too demanded an investigation into the allegations against E.P. Jayarajan. However, Mr. Shaji said it was not a new thing. He alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was behind the controversy. According to Mr. Shaji, Mr. Vijayan brought back Mr. P. Jayarajan to corner Mr. E.P. Jayarajan.

The open remarks of leaders like Mr. Majeed and Mr. Shaji led to deeper discussions within the IUML, and sources close to Panakkad said that the League would soon come up with a solid stand against allegations of corruption involving Mr. Jayarajan.