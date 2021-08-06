IUML leaders to meet today in damage-control exercise

MALAPPURAM

06 August 2021 20:58 IST

Party in uncharted waters as State president’s son raises charges against P.K. Kunhalikutty

A crisis of an unprecedented nature loomed in the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) over the allegations raised by party supremo’s son against its national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MLA.

The IUML leadership will meet here on Saturday to sort out the issue even as detractors of Mr. Kunhalikutty continued their onslaught on the party. The meeting will take place at the IUML office here.

Disciplinary action likely

Party sources said that the leadership would consider taking disciplinary action against IUML State president Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal’s son Sayed Mueenali Shihab, who had spoken in public against Mr. Kunhalikutty.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Mueenali, the national vice president of the Muslim Youth League, had said in a press conference held at Kozhikode on Thursday that Mr. Kunhalikutty was responsible for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoning his father in connection with an alleged fraud in Chandrika newspaper.

Mr. Mueenali also had alleged that Mr. Kunhalikutty’s actions had pressured his father so much that he fell sick and had to seek medical aid. Mr. Thangal is currently under treatment for physical ailment in a private hospital in Kozhikode.

IUML sources said his condition was stable. Leaders of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, the Sunni group owing allegiance to the IUML, had called upon the Muslim community to pray for the recovery of Mr. Thangal a few days ago.

Panakkad family meet

Meanwhile, the Sayed Shihab family of Panakkad is also likely to hold a meeting on Saturday to discuss the situation that has brought a shadow over the family. Hyderali Shihab’s younger brother Sayed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, party’s second in command and Malappuram district president, will preside over both meetings.

Muslim Youth League State president Munawwarali Shihab Thangal is in Bihar in connection with a charity work. He has agreed to attend the family meeting online.

Mr. Kunhalikutty skipped the Assembly session on Friday and returned to Malappuram. However, he did not speak to the media.

His critics said the Deputy Leader of the Opposition stayed away from the Assembly fearing personal attacks from CPI(M) members, especially former Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel.

Mr. Kunhalikutty is yet to respond to the allegations levelled by Mr. Mueenali.