IUML leaders raise Plus One seat shortage issue in North Kerala with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and General Education Minister V. Sivankutty

The acute shortage of Plus One seats in North Kerala, particularly in Malappuram, has become a politically emotive issue for the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Malabar.

Party legislators, who have been vociferously critical of the government for allegedly neglecting thousands of students in Malabar, took a proactive step by meeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Thursday.

Muslim social organisations and their official newspapers have raised the issue emotively and recurrently. The lack of seats in Malabar has also triggered anti-government protests in North Kerala.

IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty led the delegation. The delegation reportedly echoed the Malabar Education Movement’s finding that Malappuram and Palakkad have an estimated 15,00 seat shortage. The IUML demanded more Plus One seats for the districts. Education Minister V. Sivankutty was also present at the meeting.

The IUML, in its demand, stressed the importance of the government adhering to the Kerala Educational Rules, which stipulate that class sizes be limited to 60 students. They also advocated for the establishment of more Plus One batches.

The government was to take a call on the matter. The IUML leaders told television channels they would make a detailed representation soon. They termed the discussions with Mr Vijayan as preliminary.

The government had earlier allowed a marginal increase in class numbers, drawing criticism from the Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers’ Union. The union demanded that the government fix the optimum class size for Plus One course at 50 for a learner-centred, process-oriented and issue-based approach.

Increasing the number of Plus One batches would entail significant expenditure for the government, including appointing more teachers and hiring guest lecturers.

In Malappuram, 79,730 students became eligible for higher studies. The applicants from the CBSE, ICSE, and other boards would increase the demand for seats in the district.

In comparison, some Plus One batches in Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha have less than 25 students, raising the charge that the government meted out a step-motherly treatment to Malabar.

