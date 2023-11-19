IUML leader’s presence at Navakerala Sadas sparks row

November 19, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Kasaragod

N.A. Aboobacker, a member of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State council and an industry leader, shared the stage with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the morning session of the Navakerala Sadas in Kasaragod on Sunday. The unexpected collaboration is notable as both the Congress and the IUML had previously announced that no United Democratic Front (UDF) leader would participate in the government’s outreach programme.

Mr. Aboobacker, also the president of IUML’s Naimarmula unit, clarified that he attended the meeting not as a League representative but to address the district’s concerns. He added that the collaborative efforts of Ministers would benefit the region.

The decision by Mr. Aboobacker to participate in the programme without consulting the IUML has ignited controversy. IUML district president Kallatra Maheen Haji asserted that Mr. Aboobacker had not sought the party’s approval before attending the Sadas. “The party leadership will seek an explanation from him and a decision will be made after considering his response,” Mr. Maheen Haji said.

CM’s response

Responding to the development, Chief Minister Vijayan said such collaborations were natural, terming them a common occurrence. Mr. Vijayan said he empathised with the MLAs who could not attend the meeting due to political compulsions.

This development comes amid speculation regarding the Communist Party of India (Marxist)‘s [CPI(M)] attempts to woo Congress ally IUML. The recent nomination of IUML MLA P. Abdul Hameed to the director board of the Kerala State Co-operative Bank, now known as Kerala Bank, adds to the political intrigue. The Congress, on the other hand, has criticised the outreach programme, claiming that it has turned into a platform for criticising the Opposition at the State’s expense.