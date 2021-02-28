IUML leaders meet Thamarassery Bishop

Against the backdrop of indications that the Roman Catholic Church is favouring a candidate from its flock for the Thiruvambady Assembly constituency in Kozhikode district, a group of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders met Thamarassery Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil on Sunday.
In the 2016 polls, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate George M. Thomas had defeated IUML leader and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate V.M. Ummer from the seat. It was reported that the Church had not been favourable towards Mr. Ummer. This time, the Church is learnt to have indicated to the Congress that it wants a Christian candidate from Thiruvambady. IUML leaders P.K. Kunhalikutty, E.T. Mohammed Basheer and M.K. Muneer were part of the group.
The visit is apparently to assuage the dissatisfaction of the Church. On Sunday, the leaders are reported to have sought the Church’s support for IUML candidates in the upcoming elections. According to sources, the IUML is ready with a list of probable candidates for the seats as well.
Mr. Muneer, later, told the media that it was a “friendly visit” ahead of the Assembly polls. “We have requested their support in all constituencies,” he said. Asked if the Thiruvambady seat was a point of discussion, the IUML leader replied in the negative. He said that both the Church and the IUML reiterated their commitment to a harmonious relationship between various communities.
