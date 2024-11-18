IUML leaders meet Latin Catholic Church leaders on Munambam issue

The State leadership of the Indian Union Muslim League held discussions with the Latin Catholic Church and leaders of the Munambam Land Protection Council to find an amicable solution to the issue.

Party State president Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, national general secretary P.K. Kunjalikutty, MLA, and party State secretary Muhammad Shah met Archbishops Joseph Kalathiparambil and Thomas Netto and Bishop Varghese Chalakkal in Kochi on Monday.

The League leaders emphasised at the meeting that the residents of Munambam should not be evicted from the place and their legal rights should by protected. The government should initiate steps for amicably solving the issue and any attempts to endanger the communal amity should be curbed, the leaders suggested. The leaders also offered their support for an early settlement of the issue.

Kerala Regional Latin Catholic Council general secretary Fr. Thomas Tharayil, vice-president Joseph Jude, Kerala Latin Catholic Association president Sherry J. Thomas, Fr. Francis Thannikkaparambil, Fr. Antony Xavier Tharayil, Sebastian Rocky and Joseph Benny attended.