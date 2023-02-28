ADVERTISEMENT

IUML leaders deny reports of factional activities

February 28, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kozhikode

M.A. Razak and T.T. Ismail, the newly elected Kozhikode district president and general secretary of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) respectively, have denied media reports that claimed factional activities in the election to the district committee. In a release on Tuesday, the leaders claimed that they were propaganda spread by people who are opposed to the IUML. They said party State president Panakkad Syed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal had entrusted P.K. Kunhalikutty, party national general secretary, to oversee the election of the new district functionaries. Nothing untoward had happened during the elections, and Mr. Kunhalikutty even congratulated the new functionaries, Mr. Razak and Mr. Ismail claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US