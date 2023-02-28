HamberMenu
IUML leaders deny reports of factional activities

February 28, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kozhikode

M.A. Razak and T.T. Ismail, the newly elected Kozhikode district president and general secretary of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) respectively, have denied media reports that claimed factional activities in the election to the district committee. In a release on Tuesday, the leaders claimed that they were propaganda spread by people who are opposed to the IUML. They said party State president Panakkad Syed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal had entrusted P.K. Kunhalikutty, party national general secretary, to oversee the election of the new district functionaries. Nothing untoward had happened during the elections, and Mr. Kunhalikutty even congratulated the new functionaries, Mr. Razak and Mr. Ismail claimed.

