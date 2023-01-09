IUML leaders bat for vegetarian food at Kerala State School Arts Festival

January 09, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

Two Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders have supported serving of vegetarian food at the State School Arts Festival, while blaming the State government for kicking up a row.

Senior IUML leader and Tirurangadi MLA K.P.A. Majeed said in a release on Monday that General Education Minister V. Sivankutty should be blamed for the unfortunate controversy over the issue.

“There had been no controversy over the food pavilion all these years. This new row was well planned by some quarters. The demand to serve non-vegetarian food came from the Left circles first, and the Education Minister took it forward,” said Mr. Majeed. He said everyone could have vegetarian food, but some might not like non-vegetarian food.

“Considering this, only one food pavilion was set up at the arts festival. There is no need to divide it into two, and it is not practical too. It is also not proper to serve two types of food in one counter or set up two pavilions. The Minister should not have declared that non-vegetarian food should be served at the festival just based on some random opinion and without discussing it with anyone,” said Mr. Majeed.

He said such controversies would only divide people on the basis of caste and religion. The government began such a debate only to create divisions in society. There should be no communalism in food, he added.

Meanwhile, IUML State secretary K.M. Shaji asked what was wrong with eating vegetarian food for 10 days. “This festival is only for five days. What is wrong with eating vegetarian food for those many days, or even 10 days, if the food is good?” he said. Mr. Shaji alleged that some people had tried to communalise even food prepared by chef Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboodiri (who has been handling the food pavilion for over a decade). “Comrades, where are you taking our State to? Why are you putting our land in trouble? You should think about it,” he said.