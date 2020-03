IUML leader booked for violating quarantine rule

The Chevayur police in Kerala on Sunday booked Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader Noorbina Rasheed and her son Subin Rasheed on the charges of violating home quarantine rules and hosting a wedding event in the family without sticking to the safety guidelines issued by the Union and State governments in view of the COVID-19 scare. They were charged under Sections 269 of the Indian Penal Code and 118E of the Kerala Police Act.