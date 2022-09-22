IUML leader P.P.A. Kareem passes away

The Hindu Bureau KALPETTA
September 22, 2022 22:05 IST

United Democratic Front (UDF) Wayanad district convener and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P.P.A. Kareem passed away at a private hospital in Mysuru on Thursday. He was 72.

A resident of Meppadi in the district, Kareem came to the political sphere by uniting unorganised plantation workers, especially tea plantation workers.

He was the district president of the IUML. He also served as president of the Wayanad district panchayat, State vice president of Swathantra Thozhilali Union, president of Meppadi and Mupainad grama panchayats, governing body member of Chandrika newspaper, and member of Plantation Labour Committee.

His body will be brought to Wayanad around 10 p.m. on Thursday and kept at the Wayanad Muslim Orphanage School at Meppadi for the public to pay their last respects from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday. The mortal remains will be laid to rest at the town Juma Masjid kabarsthan at 11 30 a.m. on Friday.

Kareem is survived by his wife Mariyam and six children.

