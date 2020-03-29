IUML leader Noorbina Rasheed, son booked on charge of violating home quarantine rules

The Chavyur police on Sunday booked Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader Noorbina Rasheed and her son Subin Rasheed on the charges of violating home quarantine rules and hosting a wedding event in the family without sticking to the safety guidelines issued by the Union and State governments in view of the COVID-19 scare.

Both were charged under Sections 269 of Indian Penal Code for negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life and 118 E of Kerala Police Act (Penalty for causing grave violation of public order or danger). Action was taken on the basis of a complaint filed by Health Department authorities.

According to police, the wedding party of Ms. Noorbina’s daughter, violating the lockdown regulation, was hosted on March 21. Mr. Subin, who had returned from the United States of America on March 14, had been asked to follow home quarantine rules as part of the COVID-19 preventive measures. He was allegedly violating the restrictions and participating in his sister’s wedding party along with other guests.

Chevayur police said cases were also registered against some of her other family members and the parents of the bridegroom. The number of invitees who attended at the wedding event was also beyond the permitted strength, they said.

A few days ago, there was also a case against former mayor A.K. Premajam who allegedly obstructed the duty of Health Department officials when they questioned the violation of home quarantine rules by her son who recently returned from abroad. A case was registered against her and other family members on the basis of a complaint filed by the Health Department officials.