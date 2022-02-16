IUML lashes out at Governor over hijab issue

Mind your gubernatorial business, Majeed tells Khan

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has lashed out at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for his comments about Muslim women wearing hijab.

In a statement here on Wednesday, IUML high power committee member and former State general secretary K.P.A. Majeed, MLA, said that Mr. Khan had better mind his gubernatorial business rather than giving advice on religious matters.

“We have enough and more number of scholars here to give opinion and advice on religious matters. We don’t want the Governor’s advice on it. He had better mind his gubernatorial business,” said Mr. Majeed.

The IUML leader said that Mr. Khan, who does not follow the Islamic way of life, would not have to interpret Koran and give advice on Islamic matters. “Let the Governor do the job that is entrusted upon him,” he said.

Mr. Majeed said that the Governor had danced to the tunes of the Sangh Parivar and been obsequious to them on several occasions before.

“The Hijab row in Karnataka has raised a lot of concern among the minorities across the country and abroad. What we see is anti-democratic and anti-Constitutional acts from the Karnataka government,” he said.

The IUML leader said that there was no controversy in Kerala about hijab. “But the Governor has been desperately trying to divide Kerala on communal lines. Never before a Governor was involved in political controversies in the history of the State,” he said referring to Mr. Khan’s recent wrangles with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.