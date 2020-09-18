IUML ‘kowtowing’ to the BJP: Kodiyeri

Thiruvananthapuram

18 September 2020 21:46 IST

‘It is also making overtures to radical organisations like the Jamaat-e- Islami and the SDPI’

The CPI(M) State secretariat here on Friday targetted the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for ‘kowtowing’ to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who chaired the meeting, said IUML national general secretary P. K. Kunhalikutty had done an about-turn and declared the BJP was the not principal enemy of the League.

Both the parties had joined hands to attack Minister for Minority Welfare K. T. Jaleel for accepting the Koran as a token of international goodwill from the UAE during Ramzan.

The BJP and IUML, with the support of the Congress, had tried to vilify Dr Jaleel for a gesture that resonated with the Muslim community the world over.

At the same time, the IUML has also made overtures to the Jamaat-e- Islami and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). He said both organisations were radical and sympathetic to the political cause of the ISIS.

Mr Balakrishnan said the IUML, with the Congress in tow, hoped to strike an alliance with divisive forces on either side of the religious spectrum to deny the LDF a second term in government.

Mr. Kunhalikutty seemed to have forgotten that BJP had passed the patently anti-Muslim Citizenship Amendment Act. The party had criminalised the Triple Talaq practice. It had orchestrated the Gujarat genocide and demolished the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

Mr. Balakrishnan urged the Muslim community, secular forces, and other minorities to examine Mr Kunhalikutty’s volte-face.

The CPI(M) would lead the popular mobilisation to protect Kerala’s secular ideals and way of life, he said.