IUML ‘kowtowing’ to the BJP: Kodiyeri

The CPI(M) State secretariat here on Friday targetted the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for ‘kowtowing’ to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who chaired the meeting, said IUML national general secretary P. K. Kunhalikutty had done an about-turn and declared the BJP was the not principal enemy of the League.
Both the parties had joined hands to attack Minister for Minority Welfare K. T. Jaleel for accepting the Koran as a token of international goodwill from the UAE during Ramzan.
The BJP and IUML, with the support of the Congress, had tried to vilify Dr Jaleel for a gesture that resonated with the Muslim community the world over.
At the same time, the IUML has also made overtures to the Jamaat-e- Islami and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). He said both organisations were radical and sympathetic to the political cause of the ISIS.
Mr Balakrishnan said the IUML, with the Congress in tow, hoped to strike an alliance with divisive forces on either side of the religious spectrum to deny the LDF a second term in government.
Mr. Kunhalikutty seemed to have forgotten that BJP had passed the patently anti-Muslim Citizenship Amendment Act. The party had criminalised the Triple Talaq practice. It had orchestrated the Gujarat genocide and demolished the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.
Mr. Balakrishnan urged the Muslim community, secular forces, and other minorities to examine Mr Kunhalikutty’s volte-face.
The CPI(M) would lead the popular mobilisation to protect Kerala’s secular ideals and way of life, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath