IUML holds dharna for additional higher secondary batches in Malabar

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) held a dharna in front of the collectorate here on May 29 (Wednesday) in protest against the shortage of higher secondary seats in Malabar.

Opening the dharna, IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty warned the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government that the people would unseat it if it continued to turn a blind eye to genuine demands of the people.

He said the IUML leaders would meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and press the demand for additional higher secondary batches. “This is just a beginning of our agitation. We hope the government will correct its adamant stand,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.