IUML holds dharna for additional higher secondary batches in Malabar

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) held a dharna in front of the collectorate here on May 29 (Wednesday) in protest against the shortage of higher secondary seats in Malabar.

Opening the dharna, IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty warned the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government that the people would unseat it if it continued to turn a blind eye to genuine demands of the people.

He said the IUML leaders would meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and press the demand for additional higher secondary batches. “This is just a beginning of our agitation. We hope the government will correct its adamant stand,” he added.