IUML freezes Haritha State panel

17 August 2021 21:08 IST

MSF leaders told explain their stand on derogatory remarks row

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) here on Tuesday began disciplinary action against the Haritha, the women’s wing of the party’s student arm Muslim Students Federation (MSF), after its State leaders refused to abide by the party’s request.

The IUML leadership had asked the Haritha State president Mufeeda Tasni and general secretary Najma Thabsheera to withdraw their complaint of sexual harassment to the State Women’s Commission against MSF State and Malappuram district leaders.

The IUML State committee on Tuesday froze the Haritha State committee, blaming it for taking the issue to the public domain even when the party was trying to address the differences between the MSF and Haritha leaders.

The party also sought an explanation from MSF State president P.K. Navas, Malappuram district president Kabeer Muthuparamba, and Malappuram district general secretary V.A. Wahab. They have been given two weeks to reply.

IUML State general secretary P.M.A. Salam said that the party would initiate further action after getting their explanation.

The incident

The State Committee of the Haritha had last week complained to the Women’s Commission against the MSF leaders for making sexually derogatory remarks. Mr. Navas had reportedly made the disparaging remarks against women during a meeting of the MSF State committee in Kozhikode on June 22.

Ms. Thabsheera, who was the only woman in the meeting attended by 32 members, alleged that Mr. Navas’s remarks were aimed at her.

Haritha leaders approached the State Women’s Commission after the IUML leadership dilly dallied on the matter. “We approached the party leadership first and waited enough. We complained to the Women’s Commission only as a last resort,” said Ms. Thabsheera.

Police case

Meanwhile, police registered a case against Mr. Navas and Mr. Wahab, who were named in the complaint. The case was registered at Vellayil police station, Kozhikode, under IPC 354 A for sexual harassment.

MSF senior vice president A.P. Abdussamad tendered his resignation on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Mr. Navas denied the allegation against him. He said there were differences between the leaders of the Haritha and the MSF. “But I never harassed her. I never made any such remarks. There were 32 members in that meeting. You can ask anyone. Do you think that all men would keep mum if I mad such a remark as alleged by the Haritha leaders, ” he asked.