IUML flags feud in Kerala Cong. factions

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has expressed its dissatisfaction with the raging factional feud in the Kerala Congress(M) and the Kerala Congress (Jacob).

It has told the Congress leadership that the dissension within these two constituents of the United Democratic Front (UDF) could spoil the chances of a coalition victory at the hustings.

The drumbeat for the local body polls, Kuttanad byelection, and the Assembly elections in 2021 is getting louder by the day.

The UDF required to act cohesively, present a united face to its workers, and pre-empt the infighting within parties from subverting election work. National general secretary of the IUML P.K. Kunhalikutty reportedly conveyed the message at meetings with Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Monday.

His visit on the eve of the UDF liaison committee meeting conveyed a sense of gravity. Mr. Kunhalikutty had the imprimatur of Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, chairman of the national political advisory committee of the IUML, for his political mission.

UDF meet today

The UDF meeting on Tuesday is unlikely to be a quiet affair. The KC(Jacob) has objected to Johnny Nellore attending the meeting in his capacity as secretary of the coalition.

Mr. Nellore had split the party and defected with his group to join the KC(M) chaired by P.J. Joseph.

Mr. Joseph is himself facing dissent from a faction led by Jose. K. Mani, MP.

Both groups have staked claim for the Kuttanad seat even as a section in the Congress feels the party should appropriate the constituency for itself.