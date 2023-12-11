IUML expresses disappointment over SC verdict upholding abrogation of Article 370

December 11, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala State committee of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

A resolution adopted at a high-level meeting of the party here on Monday said that though the President has the right under Article 370(3) to cancel Article 370, it should have been based on a recommendation of the Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir. This provision to get the endorsement of the elected representatives was included in the Constitution to ensure that the wishes of the people were considered before taking any decision concerning the State. The IUML pointed out that instead of taking into view the people’s opinion, Article 370 was abrogated based on a recommendation of the Union government.

The verdict would also have an impact on other States which have been given special status under the Constitution. The IUML called upon democratic forces to highlight before the Supreme Court the fact that the people’s wishes had not been considered on the issue.

Through another resolution, the party asked the State government to drop the move to cut down the percentage of reservation given to the Muslim community from 12% to 10% to implement reservation for differently abled people. A delegation of the party would meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan soon with the demand.

The IUML blamed the government for the rush seen at the Sabarimala temple, alleging that lack of coordination between various departments had led to this situation. The party asked the government to take urgent steps to address the possible rush during the Makaravilakku festival.

The IUML asked the government to retain subsidy for essential commodities in the market to help people.

Third LS seat

Meanwhile, addressing the media after the meeting, party State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal and national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty said the candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha (LS) election would be finalised only after discussions in the United Democratic Front. Asked if the IUML would stake claim for a third seat, apart from Ponnani and Malappuram, the leaders said the party was eligible for it.

