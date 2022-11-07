IUML expresses concern over SC verdict upholding EWS quota

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty has expressed concern over the verdict of Supreme Court upholding the Constitutional legality of 10% quota for the economically weaker sections (EWS) from unreserved categories.

He told mediapersons in Malappuram on Monday that the judgment would not only dilute the Constitutional provisions providing reservations for socially disadvantaged communities but also create a new provision for reservation on the basis of economic status

Mr. Kunhalikutty said that even after half a century the historically underprivileged sections of society still remained backward in the country. Caste discrimination and social inequalities were found in all spheres of activity, he added.

He said that the five-judge Constitution Bench was also divided on the pleas challenging the EWS quota in admissions and jobs in the general category.

Now it was also uncertain whether the reservation given for economically backward sections in unreserved category would affect the existing 50% reservation system and the merit quota, Mr. Kunhalikuttty said, adding that the verdict cannot be justified.

However, Mr. Kunhalikutty maintained that steps should be taken to address the economic backwardness of the forward communities but providing separate reservations for them violated the basic provision of the Constitution.

The IUML leadership would discuss the verdict and subsequently in the United Democratic Front, he said.