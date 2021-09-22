IUML district committee take disciplinary action against party leaders and members

A two-member inquiry committee has been appointed to find those who discredited the party and its leaders in the press and visual media and for leaking party secrets

The District Committee of the Indian Union Muslim League has decided to take disciplinary action against party workers and leaders, who formed a parallel committee against Taliparamba Municipal muslim league committee and also misbehaved with the league leaders.

The decision was taken in the District Committee meeting held on the night of September 21. The party took the decision against Muslim League and Youth League leaders for acting contrary to party discipline and creating sectarianism, leading the protests and going to the District Muslim League office and behaving rudely to Muslim League district office-bearers.

The District Muslim League Committee has also recommended the State Muslim League Committee to suspend from the party P. A. Siddiqui (Gandhi), K. Muhammed Basheer, P.M. Mustafa, P.P. Ismail, C. Muhammed Raj for forming a parallel committee against the Municipal Muslim league committee in the Taliparamba and announcing it in a press conference, while Abdur Rahman, N.U Shafique, Oliyan Jaffer, K.P. Noushad and Bapu Ashraf, who created ruckus and behaved rudely against the league leaders.

District Committee has warned that they would be suspended from the party if they fail to report them within two days after resigning from the post received in the parallel committee, which is formed against the Municipal league committee.

For spearheading the divisional activities by former municipality chairman Allamkulam Mahmood, P.K. Zubair, C.P.V. Abdullah, P. Muhammed Iqbal a show-cause notice seeking a reply within three days on why action should not be taken against them.

A two-member inquiry committee has been appointed to find those who discredited the party and its leaders in the press and visual media and for leaking party secrets.