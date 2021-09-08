IUML dissolves Haritha State panel

‘Committee continually refused to abide by party discipline’

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has dissolved the State committee of the Haritha, the party’s women student wing.

A meeting of the party high power committee held here on Wednesday took the decision to disband the committee on the ground that it had “continually refused to abide by the party discipline.”

IUML State general secretary P.M.A. Salam, who briefed the media after the meeting, said that the State leadership of the Haritha had refused to obey the directives of the party.

The IUML leadership had asked the Haritha leaders to withdraw the complaint to the State Women’s Commission against the leaders of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF).

The controversy

Haritha State general secretary Najma Thabsheera and nine others had complained to the Women’s Commission against MSF State president P.K. Navas and Malappuram district general secretary V.A. Wahab for allegedly making indecent and sexually vulgar remarks.

The complaint of sexual harassment was the flashpoint in a long-drawn stand-off between the leaders of the MSF and the Haritha.

As part of finding a solution, Muslim Youth League State president Sayed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal had held several rounds of talks with the Haritha leaders. The IUML had frozen the Haritha State committee and sought an explanation from the MSF leaders.

IUML national working secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, said that there would be no more talks with the Haritha.

Mr. Salam said that the disbanded State committee of the Haritha had come into existence in 2018. “It ought to have been renewed every year. But it was not done, and the natural expiry of the committee was also long over.” He said the party would soon nominate a new State committee of the Haritha.

Report on poll debacle

The meeting also discussed the action plan prepared by a 10-member committee formed in the wake of the recent electoral defeat for the United Democratic Front in the State.

The report will be submitted before the party State committee to be held on September 26.

The meeting also decided to launch a month-long subscription campaign from September 15 for popularization of the party mouthpiece, Chandrika.

IUML district president Sayed Sadikali Shihab Thangal presided over the meeting. National general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, working secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer, Abdussamad Samadani, MP, and M.K. Muneer, MLA, were among those who attended the meeting.