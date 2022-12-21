IUML disowns Wahab, seeks explanation from him

December 21, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has disowned the statements made by P.V. Abdul Wahab, party’s member in the Rajya Sabha, praising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ministers V. Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

IUML State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal has sought an explanation from Mr. Wahab about the circumstances in which he praised Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Mr. Wahab, while taking part in a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, said Mr. Muraleedharan was Kerala’s ambassador and that he was doing well. Mr. Wahab also contested a criticism levelled by CPI(M) MP John Brittas against Mr. Muraleedharan.

According to Mr. Wahab, Mr. Chandrasekhar too was doing good as Minister of State for Skill Development.