IUML disbands Kottakkal municipal panel

December 12, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Malappuram district committee on Tuesday cracked the whip against those governing the Kottakkal municipality.

The party asked municipal chairperson Muhsina Poovanmadathil and vice chairperson P.P. Ummer to quit their posts. Both of them had stood against the party’s official candidates and were elected with the support of the CPI(M).

The IUML disbanded the Kottakkal municipal committee and set up an ad-hoc committee with Abdurahman Randathani as convener. The party also asked its standing committee chairpersons to resign. However, K. Haneesha, the party’s official candidate defeated by the rebels in the chairperson’s election, was told not to quit her standing committee chairperson post.

