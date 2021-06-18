IUML demands reopening of places of worship

Kozhikode

18 June 2021 20:06 IST

Despite easing the COVID-19-induced lockdown curb, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has protested against the decision of the State government not to reopen places of worship in the State.

Briefing newspersons after a meeting of the party’s national political advisory committee here on Friday, IUML leaders including organising secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer and general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty said that the government had allowed many businesses and workplaces to open and markets were already buzzing with activity.

Advertising

Advertising

However, the government stringently took a stance against opening places of worship while it allowed relaxations even to liquor outlets to function, they said.

Mr. Basheer said that they were law-abiding citizens and obeyed the rules enforced from time to time. “But this attitude of the government is wrong. We are not asking about reopening mosques but all places of worship,” he said.

The IUML leaders deplored the decision of the government in not showing seriousness in the issue of keeping places of worship out of bounds of believers. “Freedom to worship at a place is part of a belief. It has now become inevitable to open places of worship,” Mr. Basheer said.

The meeting held offline and online also decided to step up its agitation politically and legally against the Lakshadweep Administration as well as against the stir against the Citizens Amendment Act and the proposed National Population Register (NPR).

The meeting also condemned the action of the BJP- led government at the Centre against human rights activists and mediapersons. While quashing the sedition case against senior journalist Vinod Dua, the Supreme Court had pointed out that every journalist was entitled to protection under the provisions of the landmark Kedar Nath judgment.

The IUML will begin a month-long membership campaign at the national level from August 1. Facilities would be made to enrol members via online. Party political advisory committee chairman Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal inaugurated the meeting while national president K.M. Kader Mohideen presided over the session.