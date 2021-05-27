IUML demands recall of Praful Patel

Party to launch countrywide protest

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will launch a series of protests across the country on Friday demanding recall of Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel.

IUML national chairman Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal will inaugurate the protests in front of the Passport Seva Kendra here on Friday afternoon.

IUML district president Sayed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, Muslim Youth League State president Sayed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal, P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, and Abdussamad Samadani, MP, will attend.

IUML national organising secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer will lead a protest in front of the Lakshadweep Administration office in Kochi. IUML State general secretary P.M.A. Salam will attend.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty will lead a protest by United Democratic Front MLAs in front of the Raj Bhavan.