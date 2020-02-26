IUML delegation to visit riot-hit regions in Delhi

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State working committee has sought the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the indifference of the Delhi police in preventing the riots that occurred there for the last few days.

A meeting of the committee chaired by party State president Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal here on Wednesday decided to sent a delegation comprising MPs and MLAs to take stock of the situation in riot-hit areas of north-east Delhi on Thursday. It demanded that the police file a case against BJP leader Kapil Mishra for his allegedly provocative speeches that aggravated the volatile situation in Delhi.

The delegation, including national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, organising secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer, treasurer P.V. Abdul Wahab, all MPs; State general secretary K.P.A.Majeed; Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly M.K. Muneer; and Lok Sabha Parliamentary Chief Whip Navas Kani; will meet the Union Home Minister, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and other Opposition leaders and hold discussions with them.

The meeting deplored the Delhi police for allowing the Sangh Parivar elements to have a free run against the people carrying out peaceful protests against the recently legislated Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The police remained mute spectators when rioters went on rampage attacking people and property. It was a shame for Indians that the violence took place in Delhi when U.S. President Donald Trump was on a visit to India, Mr. Kunhalikutty said.

The party accused the LDF government of trying to weaken the anti-CAA stir in the State. Even now the government remained ambiguous about the process of the National Population Register.

The meeting flayed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for casting aspersions on former judge of the Kerala High Court B. Kemal Pasha who had taken a strong stand against the CAA. It was unfortunate that the government chose to be intolerant against those criticising its policies, it said.