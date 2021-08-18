IUML defends action against Haritha

18 August 2021 19:58 IST

Pained by the decision to freeze ‘Haritha’ panel: MSF national leader

Leadership of the Haritha, the women’s wing of the Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML) student organisation Muslim Students Federation (MSF) now facing disciplinary action by the party leadership, appears to be isolated as no party leaders have come to its defence despite its claim that a section of the IUML leaders has offered moral support to it.

The IUML leadership on Tuesday decided to freeze the State committee of the organisation. The disciplinary action followed its leaders’ reported refusal to abide by the party’s request to withdraw a complaint they had lodged with the State Women’s Commission against MSF State president P.K. Navas, its Malappuram district president Kabeer Kuthparamba and district general secretary V.A. Wahab.

Fathima Thahiliya, national vice president of the MSF, said here on Wednesday that 11 district committees of the MSF had expressed support for the women leaders and a section of IUML leaders too had offered their moral support. At a press conference, she said the Haritha leaders were saddened by the IUML leadership’s decision.

IUML leader and MLA M.K. Muneer and Noorbina Rasheed, national general secretary of the Women’s League, the women’s wing of the IUML, defended the disciplinary action against the Haritha.

“The Women’s League is not aware of the reported complaint lodged by the Haritha with the party leadership,” said Ms. Rasheed while talking to reporters. The party’s decision was binding on all party workers, she said adding that she did not know the basis on which the party took its disciplinary action. Ms. Rasheed asked why there was delay on the part of Haritha leaders in complaining against alleged sexually derogatory remarks.

Dr. Muneer said that the Haritha leaders should not have taken the steps that would be used by the party’s enemies at a time when the party was being targeted for attack. Doors were still open for discussion, he added.

Ms. Thahiliya alleged that Haritha leaders had been victims of a vicious attack on the social media as well, which had disturbed their personal as well as family life. They had approached the State women’s panel as it was part of the legal system.

Meanwhile, IUML State general secretary P.M.A. Salam dismissed reports that many district units of the MSF had written letters demanding action against the MSF State leadership.