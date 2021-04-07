IUML condemns Koothuparamba killing

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has condemned the killing of its activist Mansoor at Koothuparamba.

Accusing the CPI(M) of the killing, IUML general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty said here on Wednesday that it was cruel and preplanned. Mr. Kunhalikutty said the murder was executed after issuing a warning through social media.

He said the culprits had warned that the IUML men would remember the day of the election forever. He said the CPI(M) could not wash its hands of the murder.

Muslim Youth League (MYL) State secretary Mujeeb Kaderi said the CPI(M) had unleashed violence as they saw defeat in the election. Inaugurating a protest demonstration here, Mr. Kaderi said the cultural leaders who joined the electioneering campaign for the CPI(M) should air their comments on the CPI(M) killing too.