‘IUML collects ₹36 crore through crowdfunding for rehabilitation of landslide victims’

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal said the party had collected ₹36 crore through crowdfunding for the rehabilitation of those affected by the landslides at Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad on July 30.

Along with this, ₹15 lakh each had been collected to build 22 houses. The party received 2.31 acres of land as donation for the construction of houses. The Thangal said that of the received amount, ₹1.4 crore had been released as emergency assistance. A total of 48 people would be helped to get jobs abroad with the association of the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre. As many as 100 families would be given land not less than eight cents and a 1,000-sq.-ft house.

The IUML would also give ₹1 lakh to the family of Mathew Kulanthinkal who lost his life in the landslips that happened at Vilangad in Kozhikode district on July 29. A sum of ₹15,000 each would be given to the 34 affected families in Vilangad.

