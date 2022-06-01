IUML closes Hadiya fund drive, collects ₹12 crore

Drive to continue in Gulf countries for one more month

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) mobilised ₹12 crore from its members through a two-month unique online fund-raising drive that concluded on May 31.

The drive named ‘My Hadiya for My Party’ had attracted wide attention as it was with much fanfare and expectation that party State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal launched it on the first day of Ramzan on April 3. The party had hoped to mobilise anything above ₹30 crore.

IUML Hadiya convener Manjalamkuzhi Ali, MLA, said in a statement on Wednesday that ₹12 crore reached the party accounts through 2.5 lakh transactions. He said the party had expected to raise ₹15 crore.

Although the Hadiya campaign was closed in the State, Mr. Ali said that the drive would continue in the Arabian Gulf for one more month. The drive was originally planned for one month, but was extended for one more month.

Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal said that the success of the online fund raising drive using a mobile application named IUML Hadiya marked the acceptance of the party’s principles and ideologies by people. “People donated so much in spite of various issues such as COVID-19, job crisis and severe inflation. It shows how much they are endeared to the party and its principles,” said Mr. Thangal.