IUML chief disowns hostile slogans, reasserts party’s legacy of love and camaraderie

July 28, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president and national chairman Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal has disowned the provocative actions of some party workers in Kasargod.

A recent procession taken out by the Muslim Youth League (MYL), the youth wing of the IUML, in Kasargod in solidarity with the victims of Manipur violence had raised provocative slogans, triggering a wave of protests from different corners.

When the police booked dozens of persons who took part in that procession, the MYL expelled the person who raised the offensive slogans.

In a message posted on his Facebook wall, Mr. Thangal said that the party and its followers had a glorious cultural legacy to boast. “We never chose the path of indecency and insensibility in spite of the worst provocations,” the IUML chief said.

Mr. Thangal said that each party worker had the responsibility not to offend other people’s faith and feelings. “Social coexistence is the basis of growth and development. If that is missing, the loss will be for everyone. We should not hurt anyone with our words and gaze. We should have discipline not only in behavior, but in words as well,” he said.

Calling upon the cadres to imbibe the historical legacy of the party, Mr. Thangal said that they should display discipline and obedience in their behavior. He asked the cadres to maintain individual uprightness and obedience to the party leadership.

“Fascism should not be countered with the same measures. Those who think so are in a fool’s paradise. Ours is the land of Mahatma Gandhi, who fought colonial aggressions with non-violence. The reason why the seeds of hatred do not grow in Kerala is the communal coexistence and love between different communities. The day we lose this love and camaraderie will be the end of our pride, and we will plunge into dangers,” he said.

The IUML supremo said that 75 years of party’s history was open for all to read. “It is crystal clear. There’s nothing inscrutable or mysterious in it. There’s nothing bizarre about it. And we don’t have to convince anyone of the simplicity and transparency of our party’s policies. Anyone with a sense of history will understand the Muslim League. And we will stick to the party policies with unflinching determination,” he said.

