ADVERTISEMENT

IUML chief condemns burning of Bible

February 03, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Sayyid Sadikali Shihab Thangal has condemned the incident in which a person allegedly burnt a copy of The Holy Bible in Kasaragod district and circulated visuals of the incident on social media.

He demanded that the government take stringent action against those behind the dastardly act. “All religious texts are sacred, and none should be allowed to desecrate religious texts and symbols,” he said.

Thangal called upon society to stand united against all divisive attempts. “Islam never permits belittling or desecrating the texts or symbols of any other religion,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

religion and belief

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US